Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events.

Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return.

For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.

“We need to build back up. After two years of not doing the festival, we’re kind of down on funds, we’re down on being able to get a little bit of everything,” Director of Pirate Fest Charissa Murray said.

Murray says Pirate Fest will look more like a street party this year, with live music being the main focus.

She says it took 6 months to plan- when it would ordinarily take a year.

Scaling back this year, however, will allow for things to go back to the way they used to be next year.

”It felt like the smart decision to go local and go small, and then take the time to make next year the best Pirate Fest we can make it,” Murray said.

The Original Crab Shack will host their annual Buccaneer Ball on Thursday night- where everyone is encouraged to dress up in formal clothes or even costumes.

“It’s exciting to be able to have a full fledged Buccaneer Ball this year. Like I said, it’s been since 2019 that we’ve had a real good big one, and we are ready,” Reigning Buccaneer Ball Queen Kim Trammell said.

And a new king and queen will be crowned.

“Having been queen since 2019, it’s high time we crowned someone new! We’ll have a new king and queen that we’re very proud of, and we’ll crown them Thursday night,” Trammell said.

Pirate Fest does run Thursday through Saturday, and if you do want to buy tickets to the Buccanneer Ball, there is still time.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.