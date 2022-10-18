Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Police, FBI holding news conference at 11 a.m. to give update on Quinton Simon case

Quinton Simon
Quinton Simon(Gray)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to give an update on the Quinton Simon case.

WTOC will have the news conference on air, online, and on WTOC+.

Quinton was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home. Since then, CCPD and the FBI confirm they believe Quinton is dead. They have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

