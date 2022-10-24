Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Shooting in Hampton County over the weekend leaves two dead

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Jazmin Wilson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Garnett, S.C. (WTOC) - On Saturday Oct. 22, officers from the Hampton County Sherrif’s Office and the Estill, Gifford, Varnville and Yemassee police departments responded to multiple addresses on Bryant Road in Garnett.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers encountered a large gathering and began to secure the scene and provided aid to the victims. Weapons, shell casings and other evidence were secured. Multiple vehicles were also damaged.

The victims were 19-year-old Jashown Figueroa from Garnett and 52-year-old Tyrone Bryant from Estill. They both died at the scene.

This investigation has now been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Simon
Four people arrested protesting at missing toddler’s home
Play of the Week
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp
Pilot OK after small plane crash in waters off Midway
In November 2021, Leilani Simon was arrested in Dunn, N.C., for felony larceny after stealing a...
Documents shed light on Leilani Simon’s recent legal troubles

Latest News

First State of the Region Expo held in Statesboro
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Drive-through flu vaccination clinic in Savannah
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp
Pilot OK after small plane crash in waters off Midway