Vidalia Fire Department paints fire hydrants pink for breast cancer awareness

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Fire Department is honoring those who’ve been impacted by breast cancer in a unique way that has touched many in the community.

As you walk through downtown Vidalia, pink fire hydrants are hard to miss. And as you look closer, you’ll see names of loved ones written in black sharpie.

“It’s really cool for everyone to be able to go downtown and to check those out,” said Amy Roberson, owner of The Sandwiche Shoppe.

“We want the names of people to be there, so people can walk by them while they’re out eating downtown and see those names and just remember those people,” said Chief Brian Sikes with the Vidalia Fire Department.

The firefighters with the Vidalia Fire Department say it’s not only about fighting fires, but about giving back to the community they serve.

“Every year we sell t-shirts and we look for ways to raise awareness.”

So, for this year’s breast cancer awareness month they decided to paint the town pink.

“One of my captains came up and he said, ‘hey, lets paint the fire hydrants pink and let people come sign them in memory of people. People who are fighting the battle or people who’ve won the battle.’”

It’s an interactive way to get the entire community involved.

“It’s really neat seeing the names.”

Chief Sikes says most people know someone who has or has had breast cancer. His mother, being one of them.

“And my dad has cancer right now.”

To go along with paint the town pink, the fire department is partnering with seven local restaurants to raise money for cancer research.

“I’m hoping anywhere from $200 to $300,” said Roberson.

Amy Roberson is the owner of The Sandwiche Shoppe. Today, they’re donating 10% of every sale to the fire department’s fundraiser.

“This is a great cause so it’s definitely something that I wanted to help them with.”

Roberson says she also went by and wrote a name.

“My grandmother’s name in memory of her.”

That name is now written right next to another dear friend of hers who she says passed away last week after her battle with breast cancer.

“Doctor Christy Powell. She was a very prominent person here in town.”

The fire hydrants will stay pink for the rest of the year and everyone is encouraged to write a name on it for everyone to see.

“I think it’s really touching and it’s something that I’m proud that our community is doing.”

Chief Sikes says they will be doing this every year moving forward. He says they will tally up all the money they raised at the end of the month.

All of the money will be going to the local cancer center at Memorial Health in Vidalia.

