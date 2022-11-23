1 dead after double shooting on Winwood Place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a double shooting on Winwood Place Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place around 4:15 p.m. and found two males suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Savannah police.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Mykel Price, 31, died as a result of his injuries. A 27-year-old received non-life threatening injuries.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the subjects should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

