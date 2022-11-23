Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani and Quinton Simon(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon, the Chatham County woman now charged with murdering her 20-month-old son, had her first court hearing on Wednesday.

She waived her right to appear - not appearing in-person or virtually - but did enter a not guilty plea.

The Recorder’s Court judge hearing the case said his court does not have the authority to grant her bond, so no bond has been set.

She was represented by the public defender’s office today. However, the attorney representing her Wednesday said she will not be Leilani Simon’s defense attorney moving forward.

The 22-year-old is being held behind bars on several charges connected to her son Quinton’s disappearance and death.

Quinton Simon’s disappearance garnered national attention and left many anxious for justice.

Police arrested Leilani Monday after uncovering human remains in a Chatham County landfill. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says they are still waiting on DNA results to confirm the remains are Quinton’s, but they believe they are.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Windsor Forest
Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Leilani Simon
Bond hearing set for Leilani Simon, mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son

Latest News

Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban
Georgia shatters early voting records
Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday early voting in Senate runoff
City of Savannah offering free parking opportunities in city-owned garages
*
Savannah/HHI airport expecting 10,000 flight passengers Wednesday