Shoppers head out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday shopping

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, millions of shoppers from around the country will head out in search of good deals.

It has already been a busy morning over at Tanger Outlets in Pooler.

If you’re out shopping and need to rest your feet, Garra Spa is is the place you want to be.

Your feet go in tanks with fish. They do not have teeth and won’t bite you but they do eat all the dead skin off of your feet.

There are a lot of other shoppers that have been out here for hours too.

The first couple of customers into Palmetto Moon this morning, the store was giving away $25 gift cards to the first 50 people in line so they had a rush to start with.

While some were starting their holiday shopping and starting to check gifts off of their shopping list, others were standing in line before the stores opened for something very specific.

Some shoppers were first in line this morning before the doors opened at 6 a.m.

“It feels good, I am almost ready to go in, get it and go home…some toro bravo 4′s, they are going for $50 worth a lot more than that though, shoes are always worth it, you can never go wrong with a pair of shoes,” said Brianna Cone, from Statesboro.

“Just the deals and time with these two and family, I mean it is family time together. We all work together so it makes it fun, one can go this way, one can go this way, conquer and divide,” said Kym Bowman and Debra Scott from Swainsboro.

No matter what your game plan is for the day, managers are asking for your patience today as they work to get through any lines as quick as possible.

And if you need a little break on your feet, Garra Spa’s just opened last week and they hope to help out some Black Friday Shoppers.

