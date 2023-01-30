Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Free vaccines for Medicare under Inflation Reduction Act

The Chatham County Health Department is preparing for an influx in seniors to stop by and get...
The Chatham County Health Department is preparing for an influx in seniors to stop by and get their recommended vaccines.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department is preparing for an influx in seniors to stop by and get their recommended vaccines.

As a part of the Inflation Reduction Act, those vaccines are now free to people on Medicare.

Anyone with Medicare Part D will now pay nothing to get vaccines like Shingles, Pneumonia, Tetanus or any others reommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The change went into effect on the first of the year but after one month, the Chatham County Health Department says they want even more people to know about the change to come in and get their vaccines.

Even though these vaccines are important the county nurse manager says that the financial burden is enough to keep people from getting the shots and she hopes to see that change.

“We’re really hoping that will break down some of those barriers that our community has, especially our elderly population so they will come in and get the protection that they need, the Shingles specifically can be over $100 for one vaccine and it is a two dose series, so that could be $200 plus.”

If you are interested, all you have to do is call the health department and tell them you are on Medicare and they can help you set up an appointment.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Bell’s Landing
Savannah city council approves zoning change for new marina and restaurant at Bell’s Landing
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hinesville

Latest News

Update on COVID-19
FDA working to update COVID vaccine guidelines
Sangiorge presents Mercado with belt stripe
Local man with cerebral palsy hits jujitsu milestone in viral video moment
Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Care Source launch program to give pregnant woman access to...
Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Care Source launch program to give pregnant woman access to healthcare
Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Care Source launch program to give pregnant woman access to...
Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Care Source launch program to give pregnant woman access to healthcare