Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

DA responds to lawmakers proposal to create oversight committee for prosecutors

Shalena Cook Jones
Shalena Cook Jones(Chatham County District Attorney's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s district attorney is responding to a call for oversight on people in her position.

Shalena Cook Jones said she’s being scrutinized because of her race.

The Chatham County district attorney responded to criticism from Rep. Jesse Petrea, saying in part, “Now that the largest DA’s offices in this state are run by men and women of color -- all of a sudden some Georgia lawmakers seem to think that we need extra supervision.”

She goes on to say, “Given the timing, political context, and history of this profession, the motive is patently obvious. These bills are not based in ethics, public safety or justice. They’re fueled by power and, specifically, those who’ve lost it and will stop at nothing to get it back.”

You can read the full statement from Cook Jones below:

“For hundreds of years, prosecutors have had unfettered discretion to decide who they wanted to charge, what they wanted to charge and what penalties they thought were appropriate. Back then, prosecutorial oversight was unheard of and no one thought to question it, even though it was clear that there was a direct link between this discretion and the over-incarceration of Georgia’s poor, black, brown and disabled people. No one questioned it then. So, what’s changed? Now that the largest DA’s offices in this state are run by men and women of color, like myself, all of a sudden some Georgia lawmakers seem to think that we need extra supervision- in addition to the disciplinary and ethical cannons that are already in place to address prosecutorial misconduct. Given the timing, political context, and history of this profession, the motive is patently obvious. These bills are not based in ethics, public safety or justice. They’re fueled by power and, specifically, those who’ve lost it and will stop at nothing to get it back. The voters put me here to pursue Justice, and that’s what I intend to do- whether these bills pass or not.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Alex Murdaugh
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road
Lanis Brown
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting

Latest News

Wednesday is day 13 in the Murdaugh murder trial.
Expert testifies gun residue could have been on Murdaugh raincoat for years
LIVE: Testimony continues on Day 13 of Murdaugh murder trial
Family Promise of Greater Savannah
Workshop Wednesdays aiming to help Family Promise of the Coastal News
Wednesday, doctors at Memorial Health will be heading out of the hospital to practice medicine.
Health Care for Homeless helping community every Wednesday