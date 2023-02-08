DA responds to lawmakers proposal to create oversight committee for prosecutors

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s district attorney is responding to a call for oversight on people in her position.

Shalena Cook Jones said she’s being scrutinized because of her race.

The Chatham County district attorney responded to criticism from Rep. Jesse Petrea, saying in part, “Now that the largest DA’s offices in this state are run by men and women of color -- all of a sudden some Georgia lawmakers seem to think that we need extra supervision.”

She goes on to say, “Given the timing, political context, and history of this profession, the motive is patently obvious. These bills are not based in ethics, public safety or justice. They’re fueled by power and, specifically, those who’ve lost it and will stop at nothing to get it back.”

You can read the full statement from Cook Jones below:

“For hundreds of years, prosecutors have had unfettered discretion to decide who they wanted to charge, what they wanted to charge and what penalties they thought were appropriate. Back then, prosecutorial oversight was unheard of and no one thought to question it, even though it was clear that there was a direct link between this discretion and the over-incarceration of Georgia’s poor, black, brown and disabled people. No one questioned it then. So, what’s changed? Now that the largest DA’s offices in this state are run by men and women of color, like myself, all of a sudden some Georgia lawmakers seem to think that we need extra supervision- in addition to the disciplinary and ethical cannons that are already in place to address prosecutorial misconduct. Given the timing, political context, and history of this profession, the motive is patently obvious. These bills are not based in ethics, public safety or justice. They’re fueled by power and, specifically, those who’ve lost it and will stop at nothing to get it back. The voters put me here to pursue Justice, and that’s what I intend to do- whether these bills pass or not.”

