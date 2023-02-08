How to make vegan jambalaya

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A personal chef has to be able to meet personal preferences and Chef Alexander Mack does that by creating vegan versions of traditional dishes for his clients who do not eat animal products.

Vegan Sausage ingredients:

6 King Trumpet Oyster Mushrooms (Sausages)

(1 tbsp. Balsamic vin./ 1 tbsp. Distilled Vinegar/2 tsp.liquid smoke/tbsp. Oat Milk Butter/ 3 tsp. paprika/3 tsp. garlic powder/ sea salt and black pepper to taste.)

Vegan Jambalaya ingredients:

1 ½ cups wild rice

1 teaspoon cayenne

3 teaspoon salt

3 teaspoon chili pepper

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 teaspoon black pepper

3 teaspoons of garlic powder

3 teaspoons of paprika

2 tablespoons Oat Milk Butter (Miyoko’s “Brand”)

1 cup diced Vidalia onion

1 cup diced green bell pepper

1 cup chopped celery

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup of shredded seaweed

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 ½ cups tomato purée

2 tablespoons of vinegar

3 bay leaves and thyme.

3 cups vegan chicken broth (Veggie Stock+4 Tbsp. of Nutritional Yeast.)

¼ cup chopped scallions

1 lemon and orange wedge

Vegan Jambalaya Instructions:

Rinse the wild rice thoroughly, running under water until the water runs clear. Set aside until ready to use.

Grab a pan and place on medium high heat with olive oil to cover. Once hot add onion, bell pepper, and celery. Cook until the onions are slightly brown.

Add seasoning, minced garlic, and oat milk butter. Stir all ingredients for about 15 sec..

Add crushed tomatoes and then stir for 5 sec.

Add tomato puree, seaweed, parsley, and thyme. Stir for 5 sec.

Add wild rice and vegan chicken stock. Stir until the wild rice completely mixes together.

Cook until it comes to a soft boil. Turn temperature down to low, place a lid on the pot, and allow it to cook until there’s about ¼ cup liquid left.