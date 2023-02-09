Sky Cams
Three people injured, lock down at Smith State Prison

Smith State Prison
Smith State Prison(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been injured at the Smith State Prison in Glennville.

According to Tattnall County Sheriff Sapp, two people were airlifted and another person was taken by an ambulance to a hospital.

Sheriff Sapp says a fight broke out at around 8 p.m. The prison was put on lock down.

At this time, it is unclear whether the people that were injured are inmates or corrections officers.

