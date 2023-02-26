Migrant Equity Southeast hosts first gala to support immigrant community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Migrant Equity Southeast held its first gala Saturday!

The theme was “Una Noche en Savannah”- which translates to one night in Savannah.

Special guests tonight included Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and WTOC’s Assistant Director Pria Abraham!

Their goal is to raise funds to support the immigrant community in South Georgia and celebrate the organization’s achievements.

