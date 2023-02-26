Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Migrant Equity Southeast hosts first gala to support immigrant community

MESE hosts first gala
MESE hosts first gala(WTOC Staff)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Migrant Equity Southeast held its first gala Saturday!

The theme was “Una Noche en Savannah”- which translates to one night in Savannah.

Special guests tonight included Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and WTOC’s Assistant Director Pria Abraham!

Their goal is to raise funds to support the immigrant community in South Georgia and celebrate the organization’s achievements.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Smith State Prison
Georgia state prison leader addresses concerns at Smith State Prison
Three people are dead after a crash on Leroy Coffer Highway in Liberty County.
3 dead after crash on Leroy Coffer Hwy.
Woman killed after being hit by a car in Bryan County
Local country music singer walks his own way
Local country music singer walks his own way

Latest News

Dr. Seuss' books
Savannah Children’s Museum honors Dr. Seuss with ‘Seuss Fest’
5th annual Pooler Touch a Truck
5th annual Touch a Truck returns to Pooler
Annual Teacher of the Year Gala
SCCPSS names 2024 Teacher of the Year
Walkers sign up
Effingham community hosts walk in support of local woman paralyzed from neck down