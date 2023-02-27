Defense expected to rest Monday in Murdaugh trial, jury to visit Moselle property

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Monday marks the start of week six in the Murdaugh double murder trial.

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021.

In court Monday morning, Judge Clifton Newman reminded everyone about the basic decorum rules and asked them not to react to testimony, in any way.

Attorney Dick Harpootlian says the defense expects to rest their case Monday afternoon. The state has a chance to respond and says it will call at least four witnesses Tuesday.

The defense has asked for the jury to take a field trip to the dog kennels on the Moselle property to see where the murders happened. Harpootlian asked for extra security for the trip after an incident over the weekend.

“I’ll just bring this to the court’s attention, there were literally dozens of people at Moselle last weekend trespassing to get selfies in front of the feed room. I mean, most distasteful kinds of things I’ve ever seen. So, perhaps before they head out there some of the security can be in place... John Marvin, his brother, is maintaining that property. He had to call the sheriff’s department to come remove them. And it seems they have a more carnival attitude about this case than what we have to deal with,” Harpootlian said.

The prosecution was against the jury visiting the property. Ultimately, Judge Newman said he would arrange the visit and make sure security was in place.

The first witness called to the stand by the defense on Monday was Jonathan Eisenstat, a forensic pathology expert.

You can find a complete timeline of the case below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.