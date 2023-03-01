Sky Cams
Statesboro mayor holds annual State of the City address

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s mayor taking his message to the community Tuesday night.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar hosted his annual State of the City address with more than 100 people in the audience. The mayor pointed at things like a lower crime rate in the last year, neighborhood refurbishment and social programs designed to improve the city.

He also talked about the growth that is already underway with the impact of Hyundai nearby and several supplier companies coming to Bulloch County.

“We’re expecting, by the end of 2026, Statesboro and Bulloch County will have more than 100,000 people combined,” said Mayor McCollar.

The mayor also presented a key to the city to the USL soccer champs Tormenta FC.

Savannah's SAFE shelter selects new executive director
