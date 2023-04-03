Low income home energy assistance cooling program open for senior citizens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Cooling Program has opened back up for senior citizens this month.

The program is to help residents in the Savannah-Chatham County area 65 and older help get cooling in their homes.

The director of the program told WTOC what people need to do once they got their appointment.

“We just need them to know that what they need to do is put in an envelope a copy of their ID card, a social security card. There will also need to be a copy of their most recent electric bill, and their 2023 award letter. Place all of that in an envelope and place on the front of the envelope their name, their phone number, and their appointment time. That’s all they need to do put that in the drop box to 618 West Anderson Street and then we’ll see them at that time,” Art Best said.

If you weren’t able to get an appointment this month don’t worry, you can apply to get one next month as they’re planning on opening up the program to the general public.

Again this is just for cooling and not heating, and you do not have to enter the building.

