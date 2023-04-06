State budget change means HOPE Scholarship now covers 100% of tuition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Free tuition is music to many students’ ears.

The Georgia state budget passed last week will increase HOPE scholarship funding to pay the full tuition for public university students with a B average.

Before it only covered about 90 percent of tuition.

Georgia Southern Armstrong campus sophomore and current HOPE recipient Gabrielle Harris’s tuition is already 90 percent paid for. But college isn’t cheap. “15 credit hours is a little over $2,700 for the semester,” Harris said.

Harris is juggling a job, classes and extra curriculars.

“I’m going to be going to grad school. So right now I’m using my college funds to pay for the difference that HOPE doesn’t make,” she said.

Thanks to the Georgia state budget, her full tuition will be paid next year. She says it’s setting her up for success and no student loan debt. {GABRIELLE HARRIS, GEORGIA SOUTHERN SOPHOMORE} “I’ll definitely have more money saved to up in the future if I want to get an apartment or a car,” Harris said.

One Georgia Southern student who had HOPE but lost it says he’ll be grinding to get it back.

“I dropped just a little bit below and I’m definitely going to grind to that back cause I need 100 percent. That’s crazy. I would love that.”

Luckily for students, Vice President of Enrollment at Georgia Southern, Dr. Amy Ballagh says the process to receive HOPE, a lottery-funded program, won’t change.

“Students who are eligible for hope will still do the same things that they’ve always done. We encourage all our students to apply with the federal student financial aid application,” she said.

When HOPE started, it covered all of students tuition until the Zell Miller scholarship came around in 2011 and required a 3.7 GPA to get that perk.

Now, Dr. Ballah believes more high school students will choose to get their degree, which is a $1 million investment, according to a Georgia Southern study.

“With hard work and keeping their grades up, this allows them the access that they need to be able to do whatever their educational dreams are.”

“It’s going to be a really big blessing for a lot of the students on this campus and people I know personally.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.