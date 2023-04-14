New warden brings confidence to staff at Smith State Prison, says Department of Corrections Commissioner

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For months we’ve been following controversy at Smith State Prison including crimes inside and outside the prison walls, even involving the arrest of the warden himself.

Back in February, Commissioner Tyrone Oliver was new to the Department of Corrections and said he already recognized the need for reforms at Smith State Prison and other state prisons around Georgia.

Two months later, he says he and his team are identifying things they need to do to make prisons safer for staff and inmates.

He says a new warden has brought confidence to the staff and he’s getting feedback from staff members and inmates.

“They’re telling me they’re happy that he’s here because there’s more accountability and rules being enforced,” said Commissioner Oliver.

It comes after the previous warden was fired and arrested on racketeering charges in connection with contraband coming in by mail, even being dropped by drones. He says contraband ranges from cigarettes to clothes to cell phones and weapons and those help breed crime and violence.

“So, we’ve got our drone detection and our cell phone managed access technology that we’re putting in there.”

He says they’re actively recruiting more staff to combat fights and other problems among the 1,500 prisoners.

“These are people who’re in prison for violent crimes so the propensity for violence does not stop.”

He says problems won’t go away overnight, but he feels things here are going in the right direction.

He says they’re putting these measures and others in place as soon as possible.

