Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City

Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot outside of a Food Lion in Garden City on Wednesday night.

According to the Garden City Police Department, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. outside of Food Lion on the 100 block of Minus Avenue.

A man was shot in the shoulder and has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Garden City Police are continuing to investigate.

