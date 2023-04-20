Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Apr. 19, 2023
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot outside of a Food Lion in Garden City on Wednesday night.
According to the Garden City Police Department, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. outside of Food Lion on the 100 block of Minus Avenue.
A man was shot in the shoulder and has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Garden City Police are continuing to investigate.
