Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot outside of a Food Lion in Garden City on Wednesday night.

According to the Garden City Police Department, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. outside of Food Lion on the 100 block of Minus Avenue.

A man was shot in the shoulder and has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Garden City Police are continuing to investigate.

