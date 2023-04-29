Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers, Chatham County commissioner and former Globetrotter, has died

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers has died.

Rivers served as the commissioner for Chatham County District 2. He was also well-known for his time as a Harlem Globetrotter.

His death was announced at the annual ACCG conference being held in Savannah this weekend.

“As a hometown basketball legend who went from the Alfred E. Beach High School Hall of Fame to the Harlem Globetrotters, he led a life of accomplishment and chose to spend much of that life serving the people of his community,” Gov. Kemp said in a tweet Saturday.

Representative Buddy Carter has also offered his condolences via social media.

“Gator’s legacy and commitment to our community will never be forgotten,” Rep. Carter tweeted.

This morning, we mourn the loss of Savannah icon, civil servant, and Harlem Globetrotter, Larry “Gator” Rivers. Gator’s legacy and commitment to our community will never be forgotten. Amy and I are praying for the Rivers’ family and the Savannah community pic.twitter.com/rcchFVVuR7 — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) April 29, 2023

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson issued a statement, saying in part:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Chatham County Commissioner Larry “Gator” Rivers.

Most importantly, Commissioner Rivers never forgot Savannah or Beach High School and dedicated endless hours of mentoring and teaching the rules of basketball and life to scores of young people. For this, he will always be remembered.”

