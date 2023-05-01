Sky Cams
New funding for The Creek on the Blue Mile project

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of dollars in state funding will help move along a development in Statesboro. For years, we’ve told you about a plan to turn a storm drain into a retail attraction.

This drainage ditch may not look like much right now, but folks from The Creek on the Blue Mile project say they’re excited to have state funding to help turn the viaduct into a walkway underneath the road to link up commercial properties on both sides.

They’re getting more than $8 million from the Georgia Department of Transportation to replace the culvert and road with an elevated overpass. Underneath will be sidewalks. It has nearby business owners excited.

“It excited us. Really, any of these projects that have to do with renovation along this area, we want to see revitalized,” said Philip Klayman, with Three Tree Coffee. It intersects Statesboro’s Blue Mile - a long term streetscape improvement. Board members for the Creek project say some of the funding comes because this will help with storm water drainage in the area.

“With that, we create an area of entertainment, restaurants, shops, places to go,” Keely Fennell said.

She says they want to build on what South Main Street looks like now and give people even more reason to come here.

She says you’ll start seeing progress on the project in 2025.

