Savannah Police investigating shooting in 2100 block of Indiana Ave
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Savannah Wednesday.
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Indiana Ave.
Police say the victim is expected to be okay.
The investigation is ongoing.
SPD is investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Indiana Ave that resulted in non life threatening injuries to the adult male victim. The investigation is ongoing.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 17, 2023
