Savannah Police investigating shooting in 2100 block of Indiana Ave

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Savannah Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Indiana Ave.

Police say the victim is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing.

