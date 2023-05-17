Savannah Police investigating shooting in 2100 block of Indiana Ave

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Savannah Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Indiana Ave.

Police say the victim is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing.

SPD is investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Indiana Ave that resulted in non life threatening injuries to the adult male victim. The investigation is ongoing. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 17, 2023

