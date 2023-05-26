Sky Cams
City Council passes zoning amendment to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in Savannah

By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon, you can purchase medical marijuana in the City of Savannah.

City Council passed a zoning amendment that would allow for pharmacies for medical cannabis or medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits after placing temporary stays on the matter since 2022.

The vote passed 6-3, but sparked long discussion at Thursday night’s meeting.

The new amendments set restrictions for where dispensaries can go within the city. Primarily, they can’t be within 2,000 feet of places like parks, libraries, day car services, schools, churches, or healthcare facilities, to name a few.

It also prevents dispensaries from going in alcohol density overlay districts… something, not all council members agreed on.

“I’m not in agreement with this. It should be able to go anywhere, in any district where a pharmacy can go, because we are looking at a medication,” said Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier.

However, the Mayor and City Manager both say these zoning specifications are in place in the event that recreational marijuana also becomes legal.

“The question is, when you know the rain is coming, do you wait until it rains to get an umbrella, or do you get an umbrella before it rains? A lot of time, when things come down from the state, we’ve then been trying to scramble,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

The zoning also sets regulations for hours of operation, signage, and parking.

Licensing for these facilities remains the responsibility the state of Georgia.

To read the full ordinance, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

