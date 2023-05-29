Plant Riverside hosts Memorial Day commemorations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re wanting to enjoy Memorial Day and honor the holiday later, you’ll have an opportunity to do it Monday afternoon.

There have been different events happening at the Plant Riverside District over the last few days, and Monday, the weekend is wrapping up with one last slate of gatherings.

At 1 p.m., there’ll be a performance by Laiken Love and the Fellowship of Loves, a band that ranges from smooth jazz numbers to full dance music.

Then at 5 p.m., there’ll be a special presentation by the VFW.

After that, the Whitley Deputy Band will play and then the evening will wrap up at 9 p.m. with the Salute to the Armed Forces Fountain show.

The organizers of the event recognize that Memorial Day is a solemn day for many people, and want to give people opportunities to recognize the holiday with other people around them to support them.

“We hope that you’ll come here and that you’ll be enlightened but also happy. That you’ll enjoy the atmosphere that’s here with the food and the culture, but also in honoring those that as I said gave the ultimate sacrifices to us to allow us to do what I just said you can come down and do,” said Scott Henley, Entertainment Director at Plant Riverside.

If you want to take a look at the full list of events, head to their website.

