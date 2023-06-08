Sky Cams
Georgia Southern program moves to old East Georgia campus

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One Georgia Southern program in Statesboro picked up and moved a few miles off campus.

After swapping property with East Georgia College, Georgia Southern says the building not only gives them new space, but a new focus as well.

What used to be East Georgia’s Statesboro campus is now Georgia Southern’s Continuing and Profession Education Center. They moved from the Nessmith-Lane Center in the heart of Southern’s busy Statesboro campus.

“Parking is easier, getting here is easier. The space we have is updated, the technology is updated,” Director Dr. Diana Badakhsh.

The university spent roughly $1 million to renovate. That included redividing the space for classrooms and conference rooms, as well as technology for distance learning. The director says the center has expanded its mission in recent years to serve students and clients.

“Our focus has expanded to a lot more in to customized training for business and industry, professional development, career certifications for people to break into a new career,” Dr. Badakhsh said.

She says they’re in a spot now where more people who need them can see them.

“Registrations have gone up since we’ve been here. We’re getting more calls from our signage and marketing,” Dr. Badakhsh said.

They’re here on Highway 301 South of Statesboro near Ogeechee Tech and Interstate 16.

