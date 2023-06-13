Sky Cams
Savannah Sugar Refinery releases statement regarding recent death incident

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Sugar Refinery released a statement regarding a death incident.

According to the Chatham County Coroner’s office, a 61-year-old male died on Friday morning.

The cause of the death is still under investigation and it’s being investigated as an accident.

The Chatham County Police Department says the department responded to an “industrial accident” at the refinery last week.

The Savannah Sugar Refinery statement is listed below:

“We are still gathering details regarding the accident at the U.S. Sugar Savannah Refinery. Our prayers are with all involved. We continue to fully cooperate with local law enforcement on this matter. Further inquiries should be directed to local authorities,” Judy Clayton Sanchez, Senior Director for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs said.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

