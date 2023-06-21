Investigators say they expect more arrests in animal fighting ring case

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues into a major animal fighting ring raided earlier this month.

Two of the sites raided in Jeff Davis County and one of them outside Graham.

As law enforcement agencies continue to sort through the details of this case, investigators tell us more charges and arrests could follow.

Calling it Operation Fowl Play, deputies from Jeff Davis and Appling County raided suspected chicken fighting sites in the respective counties.

They found tools for fighting the birds, as well as cages, guns, drugs, and cash.

They’ve arrested a dozen people on a range of charges in connection with the investigation.

Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office credits help from a host of local, state, and federal agencies. One of those the Georgia Department of Agriculture issued the following statement.

“At the request of Sheriff Bohannon, Officers from GDA’s Law Enforcement Division joined a multi-agency task force to execute a search warrant in regard to an Aggravated Animal Cruelty and Commercial Gambling case on June 03, 2023 in Jeff Davis County.

We’ll continue to work hand-in-hand with county, state, and federal law enforcement on this case and future cases.”

