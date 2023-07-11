Faith based organizations learn how to de-escalate situations that could turn violent

Sky Cams
By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Faith based organizations in Chatham County are taking notes on how to de-escalate situations that could turn violent.

The acronym CLARA, Calm and center yourself, listen, acknowledge, respond, access. That’s one strategy faith based organizations are learning from the Mediation Center of Coastal Georgia and Chatham Emergency Management Agency.

Members of several houses of worship under one roof to see demonstrations for de-escalation. So how should members address a person getting aggressive?

Dan Rowe giving the presentation by the Mediation Center told the audience be attentive, listen to the person’s needs, and control your body language.

Rowe says they want to keep getting this important message out to worship centers for public safety.

“The faith community really fits neatly into that kind of frontline community safety net for folks who could respond to or prevent some type of violence, whether it be mass violence, or just any everyday violence between individuals,” Dan Rowe said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

