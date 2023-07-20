Sky Cams
Police: Woman attacked while trying to stop shoplifting at Rincon store

By Anna Black
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A Rincon Police Department detective said, on June 25, four subjects stole from the Lowe’s in Rincon.

When some of those subjects were leaving, an older woman employee tried to stop one of those carts and that’s when that subject got violent.

Detective Vance said four people drove to Lowe’s and three of them loaded up carts with over $2,000 worth of stuff. But never paid for it.

That’s when a 68-year-old employee stepped in.

“The guy decided he wanted me to let go, so he punched me. I grabbed my glasses, still held onto the cart and he punched me again and again,” said Donna Hansbrough.

Hansbrough, a now former employee, said she was left with a black eye and a lost job. Lowe’s company policy states employees cannot intervene during shoplifting or robbery incidents.

But she said she couldn’t just sit and watch.

“It’s my fault, but I feel bad, but at the same time, I’m emotionally mixed,” Hansbrough said.

“Two traumatic events all at once with being violently attacked and losing her job, her happiness, her peace, all at the same time,” Detective Vance Said.

“I love my job…loved. I enjoyed working with the people I worked with,” Hansbrough said.

WTOC contacted Lowe’s but has not received a response yet.

According to the police report, charges for the subjects involved include theft and battery.

Detective Vance said the investigation is still ongoing. Right now, one of the subjects is in custody but on unrelated charges.

As for the other three subjects, they have pending warrants.

