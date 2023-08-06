Man wanted in Minnesota who escaped near Savannah airport back in custody

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Baynes has been apprehended in Savannah.

Police were searching for a suspect who escaped custody near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph H. Baynes is wanted out of Dakota County, Minnesota on felony stalking charges. Baynes was in custody at the Bulloch County Jail on separate theft charges.

Joseph H. Baynes (Bulloch County Jail)

According to the Bulloch County sheriff, Baynes signed a waiver of extradition and was turned over to officials from Minnesota for transport.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, in Minnesota, said two deputies traveled to Bulloch County, Ga. to transport Baynes back to Minnesota.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said Baynes was able to escape while enroute to the airport. He did not have any weapons at the time. How Baynes escaped is still under investigation and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office would not provide any further information.

The search near the airport ended Thursday evening, but Baynes is still not in custody.

