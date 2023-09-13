Sky Cams
Hinesville Police investigating Wednesday morning homicide

Police lights
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is investing a shooting that happened Wednesday morning in a wooded area.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. behind Liberty Woods Apartments and the rear of Super Walmart.

Police have not said how many people were shot, but did say the shooting is a homicide.

Based on the time and location, police believe the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigation Division at 912.368.8211 ext. 5.

