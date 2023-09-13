Hinesville Police investigating Wednesday morning homicide

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is investing a shooting that happened Wednesday morning in a wooded area.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. behind Liberty Woods Apartments and the rear of Super Walmart.

Police have not said how many people were shot, but did say the shooting is a homicide.

Based on the time and location, police believe the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information should call the Criminal Investigation Division at 912.368.8211 ext. 5.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.