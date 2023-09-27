Bryan Co. awarded $1 million grant from Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County receiving a $1 million grant from Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs.

“The county is planning to use that community grant to bring a new senior center to the area of Pembroke, much like this one in Richmond Hill.”

Right now, there isn’t a senior center located in the northern part of Bryan County which is a big reason why they applied for this grant.

Folks who work at the senior center in Richmond Hill say they’re excited for those living in the Pembroke area to finally have access to a facility close to home.

The county plans to match some of the funds for this new center and ultimately put about 2.2 million dollars into the project, to ensure those living in Pembroke have access to all the same services that are currently being offered in Richmond Hill.

It is set to be located on the corner of Ware Street and McFadden Drive.

“We just want to make sure that we’re serving our community well and I think a senior citizens center will do that. You know, it’ll be better than what they’re using now, and it’ll just be right there downtown so everybody, it’s easy to get to, easily accessible. So, it’ll give an opportunity for you seniors in that area to come together and do things at a community center,” Carter Infinger said.

Infinger says they’re hoping to have that senior center built by 2025.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.