Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Bryan Co. awarded $1 million grant from Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs

Bryan Co. awarded $1 million grant
Bryan Co. awarded $1 million grant(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County receiving a $1 million grant from Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs.

“The county is planning to use that community grant to bring a new senior center to the area of Pembroke, much like this one in Richmond Hill.”

Right now, there isn’t a senior center located in the northern part of Bryan County which is a big reason why they applied for this grant.

Folks who work at the senior center in Richmond Hill say they’re excited for those living in the Pembroke area to finally have access to a facility close to home.

The county plans to match some of the funds for this new center and ultimately put about 2.2 million dollars into the project, to ensure those living in Pembroke have access to all the same services that are currently being offered in Richmond Hill.

It is set to be located on the corner of Ware Street and McFadden Drive.

“We just want to make sure that we’re serving our community well and I think a senior citizens center will do that. You know, it’ll be better than what they’re using now, and it’ll just be right there downtown so everybody, it’s easy to get to, easily accessible. So, it’ll give an opportunity for you seniors in that area to come together and do things at a community center,” Carter Infinger said.

Infinger says they’re hoping to have that senior center built by 2025.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster’s expected to open at Pooler Tanger Outlets in December
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
City of Rincon
Rincon’s golf superintendent fired over criminal history
A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
Georgia Ports Authority
Georgia Ports Authority police department looking to hire more officers

Latest News

Savannah Water Resources department hosting job fair
Parkers presents check to America's Second Harvest
Parkers makes million dollar donation to America’s Second Harvest
Truck carrying chickens overturns in Claxton
Hilton Head Regional Healthcare
Partnership offering nurses affordable housing on Hilton Head Island