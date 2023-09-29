Savannah Police respond to shooting in 1000 block of Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in Yamacraw Village.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 Friday morning. Officers found a male victim suffering from injuries, who was taken to the hospital.

No word yet on the severity of the man’s injuries. Police say anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

