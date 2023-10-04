Sky Cams
Savannah High student shot while walking to school

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah High School student was injured in a shooting while walking to school on Wednesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Police say a group of people were walking in the 2000 block of Capital Street when the shooting occurred. Police say the shots were fired from a gray Kia.

The victim was taken to a Savannah hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Savannah High is on a soft lockdown.

No arrests have been made in this case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

