Savannah High student shot while walking to school
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah High School student was injured in a shooting while walking to school on Wednesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department.
Police say a group of people were walking in the 2000 block of Capital Street when the shooting occurred. Police say the shots were fired from a gray Kia.
The victim was taken to a Savannah hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Savannah High is on a soft lockdown.
No arrests have been made in this case.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
