Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

McIntosh County commissioners pass resolution to support local shrimpers

By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Commercial fishing is an important industry in the state of Georgia, especially in the Coastal Empire.

Many local shrimpers say with high prices and low demand for their product, they’ve been struggling.

The McIntosh County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to seek protection for the shrimping industry at a special called meeting on Thursday.

The resolution serves as a sign of support from McIntosh County to local shrimpers.

The resolution states that an increase of imported shrimp in the United States have “continued to decimate the local shrimping industry’s ability to market and sell wild caught domestic shrimp.”

According to the FDA, 94 percent of seafood sold in the U.S. is imported, and shrimp accounts for the largest percentage within that, and they’re sold for much lower prices.

The resolution shows the county’s support for an economic disaster declaration for Georgia’s shrimping industry. This declaration must come from the federal government, and it could potentially grant relief payments to shrimpers. It’s something McIntosh County Commissioner Davis Poole said is necessary.

“To put it into perspective, if they’re trying to get $4-5 per pound, the imported shrimp is $1-2 dollars per pound. We, as a community, we as a state, are trying to put pressure on our Governor to go to Congress and say, ‘stop this.’ So, I’m very passionate about this,” Poole said.

The resolution passed unanimously during Thursday’s meeting.

Local leaders hope the more cities and counties that jump on board with similar resolutions, the closer they’ll get to grabbing the attention of Congress and the federal government.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-16 near mile marker 145 in Bryan County
One person is dead following a house fire late Wednesday night on Mayer Avenue, according to...
One dead after house fire on Mayer Ave.
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
24th annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns to Richmond Hill
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
Jury finds man not guilty of two 2018 murders, another shooting

Latest News

Savannah Police: Dead baby boy found in trash and feces-covered apartment, appeared malnourished
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Judge still considering motion to ban Quando Rondo from Chatham Co. while awaiting trial
Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped...
Reward grows as manhunt continues for 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail
One person is dead following a house fire late Wednesday night on Mayer Avenue, according to...
One dead after house fire on Mayer Ave.