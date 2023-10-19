McIntosh County commissioners pass resolution to support local shrimpers

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Commercial fishing is an important industry in the state of Georgia, especially in the Coastal Empire.

Many local shrimpers say with high prices and low demand for their product, they’ve been struggling.

The McIntosh County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to seek protection for the shrimping industry at a special called meeting on Thursday.

The resolution serves as a sign of support from McIntosh County to local shrimpers.

The resolution states that an increase of imported shrimp in the United States have “continued to decimate the local shrimping industry’s ability to market and sell wild caught domestic shrimp.”

According to the FDA, 94 percent of seafood sold in the U.S. is imported, and shrimp accounts for the largest percentage within that, and they’re sold for much lower prices.

The resolution shows the county’s support for an economic disaster declaration for Georgia’s shrimping industry. This declaration must come from the federal government, and it could potentially grant relief payments to shrimpers. It’s something McIntosh County Commissioner Davis Poole said is necessary.

“To put it into perspective, if they’re trying to get $4-5 per pound, the imported shrimp is $1-2 dollars per pound. We, as a community, we as a state, are trying to put pressure on our Governor to go to Congress and say, ‘stop this.’ So, I’m very passionate about this,” Poole said.

The resolution passed unanimously during Thursday’s meeting.

Local leaders hope the more cities and counties that jump on board with similar resolutions, the closer they’ll get to grabbing the attention of Congress and the federal government.

