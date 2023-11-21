Suspect arrested, charged with murder after deadly shooting in Appling County

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Appling County on Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton, deputies responded around 1:14 p.m. to the 1100 block of Henry Griffin Road in response to someone being shot.

When deputies arrived, they found 72-year-old Jonathan Hayes deceased from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Steven Lee Henry, of Baxley, was taken into custody a short distance from the shooting scene.

Henry has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

