Georgia lawmakers meet to redraw legislative, congressional maps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers are in Atlanta Wednesday to redraw the state’s legislative and congressional maps.

They’re meeting this week in a special legislative session called by Governor Brian Kemp.

It follows an October federal judge’s ruling that the ones in place now violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which outlaws discriminatory voting practices.

“All eyes should be on Georgia.”

State Representative Carl Gilliard chairs Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus and represents parts of Chatham County.

He says under the judge’s ruling, lawmakers must draw several new Black-majority state Senate and House districts and a majority-Black congressional district.

“We want to see those numbers emulate communities of color and be fairly drawn. It also impacts the voting power of those individuals. People are picking their representatives and their senators. We should not be able to select the people,” said Rep. Gilliard.

Most of the redrawing changes are expected to occur for the Atlanta area meaning no impact to Coastal Empire voters.

But Gilliard notes the new maps could have political implications statewide.

“We have over 180 members in the Georgia General Assembly. Even with that, it’s showing patterns that House might come subject to a new majority,” said Rep. Gilliard.

State lawmakers have until Dec. 8 to come up with the new maps. A deadline some seem eager to meet.

“None of us, of course want to be up here. It’s between Thanksgiving and Christmas. But we’re going to do our job. We’re going to do it quickly,” said Rep. Ron Stephens.

Once the General Assembly approves the new maps, they’ll head to Governor Kemp’s desk for his signature.

