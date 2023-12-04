Man dead after shooting on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday.

The shooting took place on White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Roads around 7:57 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

While enroute to the hospital, the man died from his injuries.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.