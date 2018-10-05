Swainsboro Police chief: Recent shootings are gang-related

SWAINSBORO, GA (WTOC) - The Swainsboro Police Department and Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after multiple people were shot on Lucky Street.
Police say four victims were just grazed by the bullets and everyone is expected to recover. Two others were injured in a car crash related to the violence.
The police chief says the two shootings within the last two days are connected and gang-related.
The shooting on Wednesday injured one and then Thursday night’s incident injured six people in total.
Swainsboro Police Chief Randy J. Ellison said they have made arrests in these shootings. He also said the people involved in these crimes are gang members in the area and outside of the area.
They have also charged the people that have been arrested and two of them are juveniles.
"The big question is, what are we going to do? We got our game plan and I can tell you if I lived in that neighborhood, I would be scared. I would love to be able to tell you they shouldn’t be scared but we’ve had too much. We’re going to beef up patrols you’re going to see officers riding double you’re going to see officers on foot you’re going to see officers communicating with people of the public trying to make a connection,” Ellison said.
Law enforcement held a news conference at 2 p.m. on Friday. You can watch the entire event below:
