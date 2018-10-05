Swainsboro Police chief: Recent shootings are gang-related

"The big question is, what are we going to do? We got our game plan and I can tell you if I lived in that neighborhood, I would be scared. I would love to be able to tell you they shouldn’t be scared but we’ve had too much. We’re going to beef up patrols you’re going to see officers riding double you’re going to see officers on foot you’re going to see officers communicating with people of the public trying to make a connection,” Ellison said.