WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in the March 6 murder of 16-year-old Kevin Jackson.More >>
Despite Friday's withdrawal on Capitol Hill, health care reform will remain a focus for Republicans.More >>
The city of Savannah is in the beginning stages of some changes to the downtown area that would make way for more convenient and affordable places to live.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
Mayor DeLoach and a number of volunteers went door to door, taking meals to some of our area senior citizens in need.More >>
The SCMPD is asking for the public's help to identify two male suspects wanted for armed robbery and carjacking.More >>
Dozens of people from across the Southeast are in Hilton Head this weekend to talk about the future of cycling in region, especially in towns and communities like Hilton Head.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to pay attention at the pumps after two Hilton Head gas stations were hit with ATM card skimmers.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
The Chatham County Animal Services is working to become more proactive in the community when it comes to improving the health and quality of life of animals, including your pets.More >>
Chatham-Savannah's Counter Narcotics agents are finding more of a certain type of deadly drug on the streets, and CNT's director shared some of their findings with Chatham County Commissioners on Friday.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Prosecutors said the parents had no idea they left the infant in the parking lot until a coworker called to tell the mom that police had her baby.More >>
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.More >>
The 2017 Southern Women’s Show will take place March 24-26 at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center on Hutchinson Island. Get full details here.More >>
The annual St. Baldrick’s Day event is set to take place Saturday, March 25 in City Market, with about 100 people going bald to raise money to fund research for childhood cancer.More >>
A vote will be made on Friday, March 24 to decide the future of Armstrong State University's Athletic Program.More >>
The SCMPD is asking for the public's help to identify two male suspects wanted for armed robbery and carjacking.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to pay attention at the pumps after two Hilton Head gas stations were hit with ATM card skimmers.More >>
Chatham-Savannah's Counter Narcotics agents are finding more of a certain type of deadly drug on the streets, and CNT's director shared some of their findings with Chatham County Commissioners on Friday.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in the March 6 murder of 16-year-old Kevin Jackson.More >>
Violent Crimes Detectives with Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, the U.S. Marshals, and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for the March 2016 murder of 16-year-old Altonise Jones.More >>
Two people are dead and four remain hospitalized after an overnight wreck in Titus County that involved a school bus and two other vehicles.More >>
A cruise ship passenger is missing after falling overboard near Cuba early Wednesday morning.More >>
Nearly 40,000 Georgia Power customers are offline after a powerful storm blew through the state, killing at least one and leaving significant damage in its wake.More >>
A man was killed Tuesday night after powerful storms moved through metro Atlanta. The man was killed after a tree fell on his home in the Cambridge Farms Subdivision in Jackson County.More >>
The Senate will soon debate the bill that proposes raising South Carolina's gas tax by 12 cents-per-gallon over 6 years, to pay for road repairs.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public's help again in search of a missing teen. Mariah Walton, 14, has run away for the second time this week and she is frequently in the area of Forsyth St. and Bell St.More >>
Law enforcement arrested Misrael Martinez in Meriwether County March 21 for Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Martinez is currently held in the Meriwether County Jail. No bond has been set.More >>
The man police say is connected to the first homicide in Columbus pleaded not guilty in a first appearance in recorder's court on Friday. William Washington was given bond at $50,000 and his case now goes to superior court.More >>
Despite Friday's withdrawal on Capitol Hill, health care reform will remain a focus for Republicans.More >>
The city of Savannah is in the beginning stages of some changes to the downtown area that would make way for more convenient and affordable places to live.More >>
