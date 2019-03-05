City of Richmond Hill and Bryan County will start mediation in lawsuit

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - After months of disagreements, Bryan County and the City of Richmond Hill might be looking at the light at the end of tunnel. Both groups announced Monday they will start mediation in April.
The lawsuit came about after Bryan County commissioners approved a tax hike, but only for Richmond Hill taxpayers. It even lowered taxes for unincorporated county and Pembroke residents.
Richmond Hill leaders say the increase forced city residents to pay more for services they don’t benefit from in the county, such as trash pickup and fire service.
County Commission Chairman Carter Infinger told WTOC this comes after disagreeing over the funding of services.
“Now to ensure a fair agreement is in place soon, Bryan County and the City of Richmond Hill have agreed to a mediation session,” Infinger said.
Mayor of Richmond Hill Russ Carpenter provided this statement to WTOC.
“Richmond Hill will work with the county in good faith to resolve our differences in mediation and looks forward to building an excellent relationship when our differences are settled."
While this lawsuit lingers, so do rumors that the county and city are considering consolidating fire services once this lawsuit finalizes.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.