Tookie Brown named Sun Belt Player of the Year

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - If it wasn’t before, Tookie Brown has cemented his legacy as one of the best players to ever suit up for Georgia Southern basketball.
The Eagle senior was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Player of the Year Monday. Brown is the first Georgia Southern player to earn that award, and becomes the first player in Sun Belt history to be named a four-time All-Conference First Team selection.
Brown averaged 17.9 points per game (8th in SBC), 4.8 assists per game (3rd in SBC), 1.4 steals per game (6th in SBC), and became the first player in Sun Belt history to eclipse the 2000 career point and 500 career assist marks.
Georgia Southern redshirt sophomore Quan Jackson was named to the All-Sun Belt Third Team, while former Effingham County star Jakeenan Gant was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun standout was also named to the All-Conference First Team.
