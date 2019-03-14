Arrest made in disappearance of 3 people in South Georgia

NASHVILLE, GA (WTOC) - A Berrien County man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of three people in South Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says on Wednesday, March 13, they arrested Jonathan Douglas Vann, 20, of Nashville in Berrien County, GA, in connection to the disappearance of three people and subsequent death of two of them.
According to the GBI, the two deceased are not yet positively identified. The third person is still missing.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with the missing persons investigation following the discovery of a vehicle on fire early Tuesday morning. Berrien County deputies responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. in the area off Highway 135 at the Alapaha River near the Atkinson County line in Berrien County.
An investigation determined the car was being used by Bobbie Lynn Moore, 22. Further investigation determined that Moore, Ronnie Wayne Hackle, Jr., 27, and Mercedes Maelyn Hackle, 17, were not responding to attempts to make contact.
The GBI says, with the assistance of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, they located the remains of two individuals whose identities have not yet been confirmed. The remains are being sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for autopsy and identification.
Vann was booked into the Berrien County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.
