Good News: St. Vincent’s, Benedictine students will perform on Georgia Public TV

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Students will now get to take their stage performance to the small screen.
The audience stood and clapped for an encore performance for the St. Vincent and Benedictine Spring Musical. The “Hello Dolly” production was recognized among the state’s best high school plays and will perform one more scene for a new, larger audience.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to see my song be chosen, and even though we all worked so hard on it, it means a lot to see the work I’ve done over three months mean something,” said Johnathan Decubellis, who played Cornelius in SVA/BC’s “Hello Dolly.”
The schools’ collaboration earned a Georgia Shuler-Hensley Award for the second-act scene “It Only Takes a Moment,” which the young actors will now get to perform on Georgia Public Television.
“The Shuler Awards are a statewide Georgia high school musical competition. Only 75 schools participate. The spots filled up in 20 minutes back in August,” said Justin Johnson, Director, SVA/BC Musical.
This is the first time Saint Vincent’s and Benedictine have been honored. It’s also the first time they entered the competition.
“Seventy-five schools from all over the state - North Georgia, South Georgia, compete in this, and we’re really fortunate to win this award and go show our program on statewide TV."
And also to extend the experience for the student cast that is once again rehearsing and sharing memories.
“I will take away the experience of having a family and someone I can always call and go to, because the experience I’ve had at SVA and BC is like no other, and these people are my forever people,” said Ellie Lehto, who plays Dolly.
“They’re so delighted that we won the award for the award itself, but also they just get to come back together and then they get to go on a trip together and have an experience, but they’ll remember this long, long after they graduate from school,” said Bernadette Winters, St. Vincent’s Music Director.
You can see the scene by St. Vincent’s and Benedictine students on Georgia Public Television live at 8 p.m. on April 18.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.