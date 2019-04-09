Black Maternal Health Caucus works to eradicate pregnancy-related deaths

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Centers for Disease Control says the risk of a pregnancy related death is three to four times higher for black women than it is for white women. Members of Congress joined together on Monday to promise to try and tackle the issue.
North Carolina congresswoman Alma Adams stood with colleagues in front of the capitol to launch the Black Maternal Health Caucus.
“Launching the caucus sends a message that we are very concerned about the disparity as it relates to maternal health and African-American women," said Rep. Adams. "That African-American women and giving birth and being successful at giving birth and having healthy children is an important issue for this congress and for our country.”
Adams says the caucus will raise awareness within Congress and nationally regarding maternal health of African-American women, but the group will also try and pass related legislation.
Passing laws is what Black Mamas Matter Alliance’s Elizabeth Gay wants to see from the caucus.
“One of our great hopes is for there to be really strong legislation that would address the variety of issues that black mamas are facing: recognizing and working to eliminate obstetric violence, disrespect, neglect, abuse, mistreatment and ensuring that all black mamas have access to high quality care,” says Gay.
The second annual national Black Maternal Health Week created by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance will take place April 11 through the 17.
Congressman Buddy Carter met with medical experts in October of 2018 to better understand this problem that affects black women in Georgia. Experts told him then that there are many reasons for this statistic: from women who do not seek care to the expectant moms who have no access to medical care throughout their pregnancy. Click here to watch his full interview with WTOC about this issue.
