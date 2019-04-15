Sheriff’s office provides in-depth look at law enforcement career to teens

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) -A group of teens in Bulloch County will be the first cadets in the inaugural Explorer post class. They’ll study law enforcement careers up close from the people who serve and protect every day.
The Explorer group here at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office will give these young people an early look into a career in law enforcement.
Eli Davis listened to every word during the orientation meeting as deputies outlined what the students will see and do as part of the program.
“Just the hands on experience this program can give you made me interested in it,” Davis said.
The group of 16 students learned they’ll ride along on patrols and see first hand what deputies do. Leaders say they selected these students for a reason.
“We’re focused on building good character, people who’re involved in the community and willing to help people,” said Sgt. Jimmy Billings.
The students already know some of the officers who’ll work with them.
“We already have SRO’s in our schools through DARE and GREAT," the sergeant said. “So this is something on top of that.”
Deputies have been raising money through cookouts and more to help get this program started. Proceeds will help with uniforms, going off to competitions with other chapters and completing a week of training this summer at one of the police academies in Georgia.
“We’re going to invest in them,” Sgt. Billings says. “They’re going to train like real police officers train.”
They hope many in this first class stick with it long enough to become the officers of their generation.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.