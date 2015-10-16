Neighbors react to 4-year-old's death on Clyo Circle

Three children killed in Savannah in the past week and a half, and police have charged the mothers in both cases.

A four-year-old girl was found dead last night at a home on Clyo Circle in Savannah. Her 21-year-old mother is charged for her death, and now is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound of her own. Police say in an attempted murder-suicide.

Neighbors talked to WTOC Friday about the shock of the incident.

"I was shocked to hear it happened over here next to our home. Nothing has ever happened like this before. This is a good place,” said Michele Holland.

"I do not know what kind of mother would do that to her own child, no matter what,” said Holland.

21-year-old Melissa Thacker remains in the hospital after police say she tried to take her own life as well. She is under police guard and has been charged with murder.

"I was playing with the little girl two days ago out on the trampoline and the mom was laughing and giggling. Everything seemed fine,” said Brad Garbett.

Garbett lives next door and was just getting to know the family.

“They moved in about two months ago and I thought they would continue that way but I guess not,” said Garbett. "I just cannot believe this happened."

The why and the how, may never be known, but Garbett and others are hoping little Gracie is remembered.

"A real fun, outgoing, little girl. I mean, whenever I went over there she would just cling to me," said Garbett.

This tragedy comes about a week and a half after police say a mother drowned her 18-month and 8-month-old children at a home on Meding Street.

