Original Voice of GSU Eagles, Nate Hirsch, passed away Sunday morning

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

According to reports, Nate Hirsch passed away in his Statesboro home on Sunday morning.

Hirsch was a husband, father, grandfather, community leader, and three-time Hall of Fame announcer, best known locally as the original voice of the Georgia Southern Eagles.

He will be missed by many.

