Suspect arrested for fatal shooting on Westberry St. in Jasper Co.

A suspect has been charged for a fatal shooting on Westberry Street in Jasper County on Saturday.

David Hugue, Jr. was arrested after an extensive investigation involving Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies and U.S. Marshals.

Deputies responded to Westberry Street on Saturday and found 32-year-old Lamont Hayward with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He died shortly after arriving at the local hospital.

