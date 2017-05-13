Richmond Hill High School students respond to mock explosion

The Bryan County Emergency Services put on a simulation of a mass casualty situation.

They're showing students how to respond to multiple victims with a variety of injuries. The students take a semester long course first. That class teaches them everything a first responder would know on a basic level.

Of course that includes CPR and other things similar.

"Definitely calm down, reassess myself, make sure i'm doing right things, share my supplies with my coworkers, make sure i'm doing things right, save a persons' life," said Kristin Scott, Richmond Hill High School.

"I think everyone should go through first aid, CPR, basic first aid to help save lives," said Simon Valtierra, Richmond Hill High School.

Richmond Hill High School is one of the few schools in the area that offers this course. Students who successfully complete it become nationally registered Emergency Medical Responders.

