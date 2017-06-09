SCCPSS employee pay raise approved in 2018 budget

The fiscal year 2018 budget for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools includes a pay raise for all employees.

In the state budget, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is setting aside $160 million for the increase. The school system's plan presented to the board earlier this week includes a two-percent raise across the board. Friday, we caught up with new Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett, about what it means for teachers, nurses, bus drivers, and support staff.

"It doesn't sound like a lot, but for a district that employs 5,600 employees, that's a lot of money, so we're happy about that and also with doing it without raising the millage rate. That's really great for our community," Dr. Levett said.

According to the school system's website, the raise would go into effect Sept. 1.

Also included in the state budget is $21 million for autism services for children, $4 million for school counselors, and $1 to hire a Chief Turnaround Officer to assist in under-performing schools.

